Terminator Survival Game Announced by Nacon - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Milan during its Nacon Connect showcase announced a new survival game set in the Terminator universe.

"As revealed during Nacon Connect, we’re thrilled to announce that our next big project will be set in the world of Terminator, one of the world’s most popular and iconic film franchises," reads a post from the developer.

"The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance."

View the reveal trailer below:

Developer Nacon Studio Milan recently released RiMS Racing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2021.

