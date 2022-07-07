E3 to Return in 2023, PAX Organizers ReedPop to Run the Event - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced E3 will return in 2023 and have partnered with PAX organizers ReedPop to run the event.

The ESA and ReedPop will work together to host E3 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June 2023.

E3 2023 will be held in-person, as well as having digital showcases. The in-person event will be open to consumers. Media registration will open later this year.

"We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come."

ReedPop president Lance Fensterman added. "It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023. With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and websites."

ReedPop is the company behind PAX, EGX, Star Wars Celebration, New York Comic Con, and more.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles