Halo Veteran Joins 343 Industries as Studio Technical Design Director - News

The head of creative for Halo Infinite at 343 Industries Joseph Staten via Twitter announced Halo veteran Paul Bertone has joined the studio as Studio Technical Design Director.

Bertone worked on all of the Bungie Halo titles - Halo 1, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo Reach.

"I’m happy to confirm Halo veteran Paul Bertone has joined the team as Studio Technical Design Director," said Staten.

"Paul and I met in 1999, back in Bungie’s Chicago days, and then shipped Halo 1-3, ODST and Reach together. I’m thrilled to have Paul help lead the future of Halo Infinite."

Bertone left Bungie in January 2012, then worked at Industrial Toys from August 2012 to April 2015, Undead Labs from July 2017 to December 2017, Probably Monsters from January 2018 to February 2020, and Highwire Games from April 2020 to June 2022. This is according to his LinkedIn.

I’m happy to confirm @Halo veteran Paul Bertone has joined the team as Studio Technical Design Director. Paul and I met in 1999, back in Bungie’s Chicago days, and then shipped Halo 1-3, ODST and Reach together. I’m thrilled to have Paul help lead the future of #HaloInfinite. pic.twitter.com/oYR8bhOBak — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) July 6, 2022

