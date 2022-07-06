Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence for Mobile - News

Ubisoft has announced free-to-play third-person shooter, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, for iOS and Android.

The game will have add a new, canonical story to the The Division universe. It is set in New York City and sees the first wave of Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents take on a new perspective on story events from The Division and The Division 2.

A closed alpha will take place and those interested can sign-up to join here.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG that features a whole new and independent campaign from Tom Clancy’s The Division and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, offering a new perspective on key story events. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis America where a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the government. As an agent of the “Strategic Homeland Division” your mission is to restore peace, to protect civilians against hostile factions, and to help them build a better future.​

The Acclaimed The Division Experience on Mobile​

Controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices. Enjoy a new entry of the acclaimed third-person shooter RPG and original game modes set in an urban open-world.​

A Whole New Storyline​

For newcomers and veterans, discover a new player-versus-environment campaign. Be part of the legendary first wave of SHD agents and get a unique perspective of the events around Tom Clancy’s The Division and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.​

A Vast Open-World with High-Quality Graphics​

Explore the open-world in solo or cooperative to play a variety of player-versus-environment activities, from story missions to world activities. Roam around an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics.​

Collect and Upgrade Tons of Gears and Weapons​

Loot, craft, mod, and upgrade your gear to fight your enemies. Customize your character with a wide arsenal at your fingertips!​

Choose Your Specialization to Fit Your Own Playstyle​

Level up and improve your skills to unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets. Switch specialization and change your role anytime to try new abilities and find the best synergy with your friends.​

