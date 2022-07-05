Valkyrie Elysium Arrives for PS5 and PS4 on September 29, and for PC on November 11 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Soleil announced the action RPG, Valkyrie Elysium, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29, and for PC via Steam on November 11.

The standard edition is priced at $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is $74.99 on the PS5 and PS4 and $64.99 on PC.

The Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 and PS4 includes the base game, the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld equipment, and Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. The PC version includes the base game and the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld equipment.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on PS5 and PS4 is a port of the PSP game and includes Rewind, Quick Save, and Visual Presets as new features.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The latest title in the Valkyrie series is finally here! This action RPG incorporates the series’ signature Einherjar and combo systems, allowing players to enjoy speedy, three-dimensional combat. The game’s unique art style beautifully depicts a collapsing world as Ragnarok looms, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the title with an unforgettable soundtrack.

Story

Long ago, Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms.

The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world.

High-Speed Action RPG

Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos.

Einherjar

Summon Einherjar—strong warrior spirits selected by the Valkyrie—to aid you in battle! Summoning Einherjar imbues the Valkyrie with elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle.

Combo and Divine Arts System

The “Arts Gauge” fills as players perform a J19continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos. Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts.

Upgrade and Customization Features

Upgrade your weapons, skills, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle.

