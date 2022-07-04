Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope File Size is 7.1 GB - News

Ubisoft recently announced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will launch on October 20 for the Nintendo Switch. It will be available in two edition - Standard and Gold. The Gold Edition includes the base game and the season pass.

The official Nintendo eShop page for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has revealed the game has a file size of 7.1 GB. This isn't out of the ordinary for a Nintendo Switch game, however, it is tiny compared to AAA games you see on other platforms.

Read details on the game below:

Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it’s determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.

An Extravagant Team Galore!

Meet Mario and the Rabbids Heroes and build your dream team with three Heroes among an eclectic roster of nine, including all-time favorites Rabbid Peach, Luigi, Rabbid Mario, Princess Peach, and some unexpected newcomers. Take advantage of Heroes’ special abilities to outwit even the strongest enemies in battle.

Tactical Meets Action

Use your Heroes’ skills in an innovative combat system, mixing turn-based tactics and real-time action. Take control of your Heroes to dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, hide behind cover… and make the best out of your turn. Specialize your Heroes with the Sparks you choose. Use all the exotic powers and tools at your disposal to craft your own strategies and prevail against all odds.

A Galactic Adventure Like No Other

Embark on an epic journey through the galaxy with your spaceship to help bring order back to the galaxy. Free each planet you cross from Cursa’s evil influence. Explore each one of them, meet their curious inhabitants to uncover mysterious secrets. Face surprising bosses, familiar enemies from the Nintendo universe and exceptional Rabbids enemies in your cosmic quest!

Save the Sparks to Earn Their Help and Powers!

Rescue the uncanny Sparks, born when Lumas and Rabbids merged, before Cursa gets a hold of them! Use their special abilities and powers in battle, ranging from energy barriers to fire rain to gain the upper hand in combat. Each Spark has a distinct power and personality. There are dozens of Sparks throughout the galaxy to locate, save, and join your journey.

Post-Launch Content

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is only the beginning to your cosmic adventure as more content will come in post-launch.

