The DioField Chronicle Launches September 22 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Square Enix and developer Lancarse announced the simulation RPG, The DioField Chronicle, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 22.

The birth of a new simulation RPG with cutting-edge graphics.

An all-new simulation RPG brought to you by Square Enix. Combining our skill and experience in crafting great stories with real-time strategic elements, we have created an simulation RPG that may look familiar at a glance, but provides something never seen before. This game offers a truly unique experience from both its story and its gameplay.

An All-New Simulation RPG from Square Enix

An all-new simulation RPG that chronicles an epic tale of war and honor. Features a unique world depicted using beautiful graphics that blends fantasy, medieval, and modern-day influences, and a deep, yet innovative real-time battle system.

Deep, Strategic Real-Time Battles

The battles in this game are defined by swift assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops’ strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe. Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes (troop types), and equipment to attack the enemy and complete your mission.

Realistic “Diorama”-Style Battle Scenes

The natural environment and cultures of the island of DioField combine with unique “diorama”-style textures to create a clear and beautiful visual aesthetic.

