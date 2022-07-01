Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launches August 31 for PS4 - News

Sega via Twitter announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the Americas and Europe on August 31.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC worldwide in June 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch via the cloud and PlayStation 4 in Japan.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is a new online action RPG game by SEGA. Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights in brand new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 thanks to cross-platform play.

The global version of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis includes fully localized text and character voices in English and will remain content current with the Japanese servers.

