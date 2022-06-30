Skate 4 'Pre-Pre-Pre-Alpha Gameplay' Released - News

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle have released a new video for Skate 4 that showcases "pre-pre-pre-alpha gameplay" footage of the upcoming skateboarding game. Alongside the footage is the launch of the skate. insider program.

"We told you we’re back, and we’re still working on it - but it’s time for you to see what we’ve been up to. It’s still early, but we want to get this right and that means we want you to be a part of it," reads the skate. insider program page.

"As a skate. insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey. We need to scale access to skate. gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play."

View the gameplay footage below:

The developer is letting people play the game far sooner than what is normally seen in the gaming industry.

"We’re very early in the development of skate. and are bringing players into the game much sooner than is the norm in our industry," reads an FAQ on the insider program. "We’re incredibly passionate about skate. and want to ensure we’re building the best possible game, and that’s why we want you playing and providing feedback early enough for us to make meaningful decisions and changes ahead of a worldwide launch."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

