Nintendo Files Trademark for 'NSW' - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Nintendo has filed for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) today, June 29 for "NSW." This was spotted by a user on ResetEra.

The trademark was filed in the "Goods and services" category under the "Electronic game programs" and "Games" sub-categories.

It isn't known what Nintendo will use the "NSW" trademark for, however, it is likely an abbreviation for "Nintendo Switch" as many consoles are also known by their abbreviations.

Video game consoles are often abbreviated. For example, the PlayStation 5 has an abbreviation of the PS5, GCN for the GameCube, X360 for the Xbox 360, and N64 for the Nintendo 64.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles