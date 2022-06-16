By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 340 Views

Square Enix has announced an HD remaster of the PSP title Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII called Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. It is coming to the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo SwitchPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read detail on the game below:

The 2007 cult classic action RPG and prequel to Final Fantasy VIICrisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original story of SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Fair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos, unraveling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aeith, Tifa and more.

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Crisis Core this Winter.
FF16 next Summer.
FF7-2 next winter.

That's a good schedule.

  • +5
Spike0503 Bandorr (42 minutes ago)

You mean FF16 next Summer right?

  • +1
Bandorr Spike0503 (34 minutes ago)

YES! Thanks i'll correct that obvious mistake.

  • 0
Leynos (1 hour ago)

Looking forward to playing this again

  • +3
Spike0503 (40 minutes ago)

I love the original VII but I only got halfway through Crisis Core before dropping it. If this just an HD remaster and not a complete remake it might not be for me. Though I will watch gameplay and videos before I make up my mind.

  • +1
Bandorr Spike0503 (33 minutes ago)

Yeah I dropped it off somewhere also. I don't know where or when. Watching that trailer I don't remember much of it. So I may go back to it and see if I can stick around for the story.

  • 0
Eric2048 (9 minutes ago)

Didn't expect a graphical upgrade for this game. Definitely interested.

  • 0
Kakadu18 (35 minutes ago)

That's nice. Looking forward to it.

  • 0
thevideogameninja (1 hour ago)

Square Enix really spoiling us today.

The only hard part now is...

-WAITING... NINJA APPROVED-

  • 0