Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Square Enix has announced an HD remaster of the PSP title Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII called Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. It is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Winter.

The 2007 cult classic action RPG and prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original story of SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Fair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos, unraveling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aeith, Tifa and more.

