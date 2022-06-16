Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - May 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 255,234 - XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,036,662 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 2,854,370 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 14,937,838

Xbox One Total Sales: 12,083,468

May 2022 is the 19th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 255,234 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has grown by 2.04 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 2.85 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 14.94 million units in 19 months, while the Xbox One sold 12.08 million units. Month 19 for the Xbox Series X|S is May 2022 and for the Xbox One is May 2015.

The Xbox One did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 25 when it sold 16.34 million units.

The Xbox One crossed 20 million in month 30, 30 million in month 48, and 40 million in month 61. The Xbox One has sold 50.53 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

