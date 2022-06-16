Former Square Enix Producer Joins Sony Music - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Shinji Hashimoto, who retired from Square Enix last month after 28 years, announced via Tiwtter he joined Sony Music Entertainment as a senior advisor and as a board member at their subsidiary, ForwardWorks.

"Apologies for so many personal posts, but I wanted to share some news that from today I have started work as both a senior advisor at Sony Music Entertainment, as well as a board member at their subsidiary, ForwardWorks," said Hashimoto.

"At my previous role, I had always been supported both by others in the industry, as well as by countless fans, and I would like to continue to focus my efforts into the creation of entertainment. I am turning over a new leaf, per se, but it might be a bit of time before I can share exactly what I am working on in these new roles. When it seems like the time is right, I will be sure to share an update with you all.

"It’s going to be a new adventure for me as I get a bit older at 64 years old, but as always I appreciate everyone’s support. For those reading this around the world, please give me some time to share more. To all of the creative minds out there, I look forward to working with you!"

Hello, everyone! I have some news to share, if you can please take a look. pic.twitter.com/r2RwisPKqG — shinji hashimoto (@shinjihashimot3) June 16, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles