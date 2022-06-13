Syberia: The World Before Launches in November for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Microids announced Syberia: The World Before will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, in 2023.

The game is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.

Taiga, 2004: Kate Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned, when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity.

Key Features:

Set off on an adventure across continents and through time. Play as both Kate Walker and Dana Roze as you get to the bottom of mysteries that have remained buried for too long.

Explore the fantastic and poetic world of Benoit Sokal, with its breathtaking sceneries and iconic characters.

Unveil a mysterious plot sprinkled with puzzles in the traditional Syberia‘s fashion!

Syberia‘s fashion! Discover two captivating stories with incredibly high stakes written by Benoît Sokal and Lucas Lagravette.

Allow yourself to be transported by the symphonic soundtrack composed by Inon Zur (Syberia 3, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

