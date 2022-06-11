Tray Racers! Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Bit Loom during GamesRadar's Future Games Show announced free-to-play racing game, Tray Racers!, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Here is an overview of the game:

The world ended… but the fun didn’t!

From the creators of PHOGS!, Tray Racers! is a free-to-play racing game set in a vibrant post-apocalyptic world. Armed with nothing but your trusty tray, you play as a ragtag kid speedster – race solo or with up to 16 players through a wacky playground of randomly-generated sand dunes, cute critters, bouncy cactus forests and more!

Surf the sizzling sands. Dazzle your pals with tray tricks. Hitch a ride on a giant worm. And outspeed your friends to become…the ultimate Tray Racer!

For gamers of all ages!

Race

Hold onto your butts! It’s time to race…

Surf the dunes on your very own tray.

Race solo or in online multiplayer (with up to 16 players).

multiplayer (with up to 16 players). Embrace your inner daredevil with *bonus speed* for near misses.

Goof off with silly emotes.

Pull off cool tray tricks and combos.

Perfect for parties with pals.

Explore

Discover a dazzling desert-world.

When the world ended, the people of Tray Racers! found a better, more sustainable way to live. Together, and in better harmony with nature.

Tray Racers! found a better, more sustainable way to live. Together, and in better harmony with nature. Every race takes place on a unique, randomly-generated track—with weird and wonderful vistas, hazards, creatures, and surprises from a mix of bizarre and beautiful post-apocalyptic biomes. Featuring: Bouncy cactus forests. Wacky wastelands. Cute bugs and other critters. Mysterious buried cities (oooOOOooooh!). Sustainable solarpunk settlements. Herds of GIANT Camellos. And more!



Style

Race in style! Give your racer a makeover with…

Sick threads.

Gnarly hairstyles.

Custom tray paint-jobs.

And more.

Chill

Get cute and cozy at the Camp!

Hang out with friends between races at the chilled-out Camp lobby.

Host a jam sesh with the Camp’s musical instruments.

Ponder your place in the universe under a starry night’s sky.

Pet *everything* with a dedicated ‘pet-the-thing’ button. (There’s a friendly creature in the Camp called Scrump and we love him…)

Wholesome vibes

Made with by an indie team.

A positive take on the apocalypse that celebrates all things eco, kindness, and community.

No way to hinder other players while racing (winning isn’t everything!).

Characters that make you go awwwwwwww.

