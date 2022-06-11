LumbearJack Out Now for Switch and PC, Launches June 14 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer FinalBoss Games announced LumbearJack is now available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $12.99. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

In LumbearJack, players step into the fluffy paws of Jack, a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory, using nothing but a can-do attitude and his trusty axe!

Dastardly do-bad’ers EVIL Inc. have made it their mission to destroy the forest in the name of profit, so Jack has one goal—take the forest back with his bear hands!

Chopping through quirky puzzles, a colorful, lively world and putting an end to man-made monstrosities, players will fall in love with this quaint forest and learn to do everything they can to protect it from the machinations of EVIL Inc.—a corporation hell-bent on deforestation and destruction.

The game aims to introduce players to conservation topics, and thanks to their recent partnership with environmental charity Ecologi, each download of the game will result in one tree being planted as part of ongoing reforestation efforts.

So grab your axe and bear arms, to save the environment and recycle every man-made thing in your path!

