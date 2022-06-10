Netflix Announces Dragon Age: Absolution Animated Series Premieres in December - News

posted 2 hours ago

Netflix has announced the Dragon Age: Absolution animated series will premiere in December 2022 on Netflix.

The TV series will have six episodes and was created in collaboration with the creators of the Dragon Age video game series, BioWare.

Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter, an empire within the Dragon Age universe. It will have have a number of characters inspired by and authentic to the Dragon Age lore. This includes elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and more.

View the teaser trailer below:

