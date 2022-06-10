Project Warlock 2 Out Now for PC in Early Access - News

Publisher Retrovibe and developer Buckshot Software have released Project Warlock 2 for PC in Early Access on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Warlock 2 picks up right after the events of the first game. Palmer, Urd, and Kirsten, each have their own skills, perks, unique weapons, magic skills to unlock, and personal reasons to confront their old Warlock master.

Fight your way through three explosive chapters set in distinct settings, encounter a menagerie of deadly monsters, powerful bosses hulking in the darkness, and unleash a bullet hell action that will infuse you with constant adrenaline bursts.

Levels

Each of the three chapters of Project Warlock 2 consists of six huge, sprawling levels up to 10 times bigger than any individual level in the original game.

Levels in the game evolved into vertical, three-dimensional, multi-floored structures, platforms, and buildings that literally elevate the gameplay. Filled with enemies, obstacles, secrets, easter eggs, perks, and achievements to unlock, every level in the game can take up to one hour to complete.

Weapons

Palmer, Urd, and Kirsten carry unique arsenals of weapons and magic skills based on their personas that enable different playstyles.

Shotguns, machine guns, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, quad-barreled harvesters, swords, staffs, and cannons are just a few examples of weapons available only to Palmer. Tools of destruction can be upgraded resulting in over 20 weapons for each character.

Enemies

Each chapter of Project Warlock 2 puts you against new types of enemies.

Relentless ghoul hordes, naked imps jumping you from behind, tough knights with rocket launchers, flying machine guns with heads, and massive pigdemons blocking your way are just a few examples of monsters that will jump, run, hold, hop, whirl, and use every attack style at their disposal to turn you into doggie chow.

Save Yourself

The first game had no saving whatsoever. In Project Warlock 2 we give you quicksaves, manual saves, and even autosaves. If you know any other type of saves we could put in the game, then just call us in the middle of the night, please.

Key Features:

Three single-player chapters set in distinct worlds.

Three playable characters with their own weapons, spells, and playstyles.

Over 20 weapons and upgrades to unlock for each character.

Huge vertical levels—up to 10 times bigger than in the first Project Warlock.

Project Warlock. Over 35 types of enemies to combat – each with a distinct set of skills and tactics!

3D visuals combined with 2.5D sprites and pixelated effects for a true retro feeling.

Heavy metal soundtrack, obviously.

Game saves, game saves everywhere and for everyone.

