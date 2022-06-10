Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Swiss Charts Again - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for a another week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 22nd week of 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took second place, FIFA 22 took third place, Kirby and the Forgotten Land came in fourth place, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 22, 2022: Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Minecraft Sniper Elite 5 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons

