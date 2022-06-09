Xbox Series X|S Sells Over 10,000 Units in Japan for First Time Since Launch - Sales

/ 829 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 28,259 units, according to Famitsu for the week June 5, 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 21,440 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 9,029 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one spot to third place with sales of 13,290 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 11,848 units.

Minecraft (NS) took sixth place with sales of 7,617 units, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) took seventh place with sales of 6,881 units.

Nine of the top 10 games were for the Nintendo Switch, while one was for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 61,122 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 28,583 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 11,573 units, the 3DS sold 257 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 21 units.

This is the first time the Xbox Series X|S has sold over 10,000 units in a single week since launch. The Xbox Series X|S in this week alone sold about 10 percent of lifetime Xbox One sales in Japan.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28,259 (447,781) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21,440 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13,290 (749,577) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,848 (4,664,614) [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9,029 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,617 (2,663,165) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,881 (3,169,070) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,153 (4,895,873) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6,021 (183,229) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,419 (2,036,972)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 32,506 (1,861,529) PlayStation 5 – 26,153 (1,437,531) Switch – 19,650 (18,346,685) Switch Lite – 7,966 (4,743,754) Xbox Series S – 8,532 (121,759) Xbox Series X – 3,041 (104,363) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,430 (240,997) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 257 (1,186,636) PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,819,605)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles