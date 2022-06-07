Hideo Kojima Reportedly Developing Horror Game Called Overdose - News

Industry insider Tom Henderson in a post on Try Hard Guides is claiming to have seen "early footage" of the next game from the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima. The game is reportedly titled Overdose.

The footage Henderson saw features the actress who played Mama in Death Stranding, Margaret Qualley. It shows the character walking down a dark hallway in third-person with a flashlight.

The footage ends with a jump scare, suggesting it is a horror game. After the jump scare it displays "GAMEOVER" followed by "A Hideo Kojima Game" and "OVERDOSE."

Henderson via his Twitter account says Kojima Productions has reached out to him to remove the publication, however, he denied the request.

