Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced - News

/ 806 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega has announced Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2. It will launch in Japan on October 27 for 9,980 yen. No word yet on a release outside of Japan.

The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 is smaller than the original Genesis / Mega Drive Mini. It will feature over 50 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games and Sega CD / Mega CD games.

View a trailer of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 below:

Here is the list of confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2:

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Titles Bonanza Bros. Fantasy Zone Magical Taruruuto-kun Shining in the Darkness Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar) Virtua Racing

SEGA CD / Mega CD Titles Mansion of Hidden Souls Popful Mail Shining Force CD Silpheed Sonic the Hedgehog CD



View the video that showcases some of the confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles