Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 806 Views
Sega has announced Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2. It will launch in Japan on October 27 for 9,980 yen. No word yet on a release outside of Japan.
The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 is smaller than the original Genesis / Mega Drive Mini. It will feature over 50 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games and Sega CD / Mega CD games.
View a trailer of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 below:
Here is the list of confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2:
- Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Titles
- Bonanza Bros.
- Fantasy Zone
- Magical Taruruuto-kun
- Shining in the Darkness
- Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar)
- Virtua Racing
- SEGA CD / Mega CD Titles
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Popful Mail
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic the Hedgehog CD
View the video that showcases some of the confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 below:
And yet Nintendo still won't give us another mini console because "SUBSCRIPSHUN SURVUSSES, A HYUK HYUK!!". -_-
Considering what a trainwreck the Switch's N64 emulation turned out to be, it's probably for the best that we never got an N64 Mini.
The only Nintendo mini console i’d be interested in is a GameCube Classic. Played through Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask and haven’t revisited N64 Online since.
Nintendo has an actual console to produce and market. They only did the NES and SNES mini for some positive hype while the Wii U was flopping until they could get the Switch on the market. Sega left the hardware business a long time ago,and can focus on releasing a mini of the same system over and over again. If you count the Sega Genesis Flashback from AtGames, this is actually the 3rd Sega Genesis mini we'll be seeing in the past 6 years. I can only imagine the backlash if Nintendo released an NES mini every 2 years, while adding a few different games each time. Speaking of reluctance to release a 5th generation console mini, I think the dumpster fire that was Sony's PlayStation Classic has both Nintendo and Sega shying away from that.
Sony did PS1 Mini and they weren't flopping with PS4 at the time.
Well Nintendo made mini consoles popular again so everyone started jumping on. Sega, Turbografx(Konami), and PS1 followed soon after.
Won't dispute that. Was just pointing his claim that a company would make a mini either when they are out of the market or their product is flopping.
No, but Sony put zero effort into the endeavor, which further proves that a company already supporting current hardware isn't going to have the same amount of time and resources to devote to a line of minis as companies like Atari and Sega who have long since exited the video game console market. Sony completely half-assed the PlayStation Classic which is why retailers were left slashing the price of the unit in the same holiday season it released in. Best Buy had trouble giving the thing away for $25 each less than a year after its release as opposed to the NES and SNES were consistently sold out and had to have multiple production runs. If the PS4 was struggling the way the Vita was, I'm pretty sure Sony would have put a higher level of care and attention into the PlayStation Classic rather than farming out the blatant low effort cash grab that ended up getting shat out into stores in 2018.
Shining Force cd sounds nice, never played any Sega cd games besides Sonic and the remake of Night Trap. But come on give us the Saturn mini already! I suppose the next console will be the mega drive mini 3 featuring 32x games.
Sega's anticipated hardware announcement was another Genesis mini? I mean, we knew it was a mini console, but there were people hoping for a Dreamcast or Saturn mini. Still, it's cool to see that some Sega CD titles are being included this time. So, it's not all disappointing. Hopefully they don't go the Atari Flashback route and end up releasing a slightly upgraded mini of the same console every couple of years.
In Brazil Genesis is still being produced by Tectoy as far as I know, even Master System is.
I might buy this one. I skipped the first one because the only game I wanted on it that I couldn’t already play on Switch was Alisia Dragoon. Hopefully they can get Lunar and Lunar 2 for this thing.