Season: A Letter to the Future Launches This Fall for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Scavengers Studio announced during today's PlayStation State of Play Season: A Letter to the Future will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this fall.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let yourself be carried away by the great journey of Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. Through the eyes of a young woman leaving a secluded community, you explore the wider world for the first time. Collect artifacts and memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes everything away…

Document, photograph, draw, and record life. Through a solitary bicycle journey, form your own memories, your own vision of the world around you. Your goal? Protect these treasures from being forgotten. Your quest will lead you to discover a new world; unknown, yet familiar. You will be immersed in different societies that will make you discover the mysteries of the world of Season; a surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress. Find out what caused the last collapse and what might cause the next one…

Key Features:

Meet a diverse cast of characters on your way, who will change the course of your story.

Explore a beautiful and poetic fantasy world.

Collect artifacts, make recordings, and discover the secrets of the world of Season.

Season. Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle.

Experience a touching story as you witness the last breath of different cultures.

