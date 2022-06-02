Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Worldwide Reveal Set for June 8 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward announced the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set for Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be announced, however, it is likely to at least launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. There is also a chance it will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View a teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 below:

