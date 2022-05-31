Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, and Mobile - News

Square Enix has announced Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch this winter.

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song first released for the PlayStation 2 in April 2005 and is a remake of the 1992 SNES game, Romancing SaGa.

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered will feature higher resolution graphics, improved playability, new elements, and more.

View the announcement trailer below:

