Star Ocean: The Divine Force News Coming in Late June - News

posted 58 minutes ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced new information on Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released in late June.

"We’re sorry to have kept you waiting on Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which we planned to share more news about in the spring," reads a tweet from the official Star Ocean Twitter account and translated by Gematsu.

"We’re currently preparing our next release of information for late June. We’re working hard to live up to everyone’s expectations. Please give us a little more time."

Star Ocean: The Divine Force was originally announced last year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

