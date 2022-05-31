Star Ocean: The Divine Force News Coming in Late June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 58 minutes ago / 134 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced new information on Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released in late June.
"We’re sorry to have kept you waiting on Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which we planned to share more news about in the spring," reads a tweet from the official Star Ocean Twitter account and translated by Gematsu.
"We’re currently preparing our next release of information for late June. We’re working hard to live up to everyone’s expectations. Please give us a little more time."
Star Ocean: The Divine Force was originally announced last year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.
2022年春の情報公開を予定していた『スターオーシャン6』ですが、楽しみにしていただいている中、お待たせして申し訳ございません。現在、6月下旬に次回の情報公開を実施すべく準備中です。— スターオーシャンシリーズ 公式アカウント (@SO_SQEX) May 31, 2022
ご期待に添うよう鋭意準備を進めております。今少しお時間をいただけますと幸いです。#スターオーシャン #SO6 pic.twitter.com/tkcpihWJAr
