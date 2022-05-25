Them's Fightin' Herds Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One This Fall - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Mane6 announced the fighting game, Them's Fightin' Herds, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this fall.

The standard digital edition is priced at $19.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $39.99 and will be available digitally and at retail. The Deluxe Edition includes the Season 1 Pass, which adds four DLC fighters, stages, and cosmetics.

The fighting game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in February 2018, followed by the full release in April 2020.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The fiercest four-legged fighting game gets physical! Beloved 2D fighting game Them’s Fightin’ Herds brings non-stop adorable mayhem to home consoles and PC with an all-new physical release. Featuring a cast of characters designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust, this rich fighter provides unique combat mechanics, beautiful stages, and stunning animation. Learn the ropes as you play through an episodic story mode filled with challenging boss fights, and then take your skills online to battle against other players from around the world with GGPO rollback netcode!

Key Features:

Streamlined Combat – Four-button fighting mechanics, magic system, enhanced super attack, and juggle decay to prevent infinite combos.

– Four-button fighting mechanics, magic system, enhanced super attack, and juggle decay to prevent infinite combos. Story Mode – An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, minigames, and boss fights!

– An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, minigames, and boss fights! Local Versus and Online Matchmaking – Fight opponents offline or battle across the globe with GGPO’s powerful rollback netcode.

– Fight opponents offline or battle across the globe with GGPO’s powerful rollback netcode. Tutorial and Training Modes – Learn the ropes with guided tutorials, practice combos in the data-rich training room, test your skills with premade combo trials or create your own to share with friends.

– Learn the ropes with guided tutorials, practice combos in the data-rich training room, test your skills with premade combo trials or create your own to share with friends. Replay System – Record your matches, then review every detail frame-by-frame!

– Record your matches, then review every detail frame-by-frame! Pixel Lobby – Explore a top-down visual lobby and meet other players. Customize your avatar using resources collected through the hidden Salt Mines, a dungeon crawl minigame that pits players against waves of NPC predators… and each other!

– Explore a top-down visual lobby and meet other players. Customize your avatar using resources collected through the hidden Salt Mines, a dungeon crawl minigame that pits players against waves of NPC predators… and each other! Dynamic Music System – Rockin’ battle music adapts to the characters to make every match feel like a clash of champions.

