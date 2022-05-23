Xbox Founder Ed Fries Says Game Pass is Great for the Customer, But Might Not be Great for the Industry - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,043 Views
Ed Fries, the person who led the team that created the original Xbox at Microsoft, in an interview with Xbox Expansion Pass podcast discussed multiple topics, including Xbox Game Pass.
He says Game Pass is a great service for the customer, but it might not be great for the industry as a whole as he compared it to Spotify.
"The one thing that they are doing that makes me nervous is Game Pass," said Fries (Transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "Game Pass scares me because there is a somewhat analogous thing called Spotify that was created for the music business."
He added, "When Spotify took off it destroyed the music business, it literally cut the annual revenue of the music business in half. It has made it so people just don't buy songs anymore. People don't buy songs on iPhone for example, because why would you? They are all on your subscription service app. Apple said they are going to take away buying songs because no one's buying them any more.
"So we have to be careful we don't create the same system in the game business. These markets are more fragile than people realize. I saw the games industry destroy itself in the early 80s. I saw the educational software business destroy itself in the mid-90s. They literally destroyed a multi-billion dollar market in a few years."
"Game Pass makes me nervous," he continued. "As a customer, I love it. I love Spotify as a customer: I have all the songs I'd ever want. it's a great deal as a customer. But it isn't necessarily great for the industry."
Fries did say that there was a point that everything in the music industry had to be on Spotify, but Game Pass is far from that point as the "percentage of all games that are on Game Pass is still tiny, and there are a lot of games. 200 games a week come out on Steam and more than that come out on mobile."
Microsoft announced in January of this year that Xbox Game Pass has grown to over 25 million subscribers.
Big difference here though is that not every game on the Xbox platform is on Game Pass and most likely never will be. Only like a quarter of all Xbox games are actually on Game Pass, if that. Whereas services like Spotify, every single song is tied to the subscription service. It would be a nail in the coffin if Xbox forces every developer to go onto the service.
All ms first parties will be on ganepass aka new ones and the old and current ones are on gamepass
For sure, but there's still hundreds if not thousands of other games on Xbox that are not part of Game Pass. The subscription model, on paper, is the same as Spotify and Netflix, but accessing the content is not. You can't access anything on Spotify or Netflix without paying the subscription. On Xbox, not only do you have the option to buy every single game on the platform, but it's only a small portion of games on Xbox that are a part of Game Pass. Which of course, MS first party games is the biggest selling point. Especially when Activision Blizzard come on board.
So, it really seems like Fries is overstating it.
I absolutely agree with this assertion. Not only have services such as Spotify taken over the music industry and caused lowered profits, but music has since become even more "industrialized" as I like to put it. Though the music industry has emphasized manufacturing giant hit pieces for marketing since before the 90's, it is an even larger problem today due to the lower profit margins and emphasis on individual listens. Music is now tailor made for things like parties and less for artistic exploration. An album like Dark Side of the Moon would never be fully appreciated in our current landscape because that album is one that is designed to be listened to front to back.
No offense intended for those who like modern music, but when people keep using Netflix and Spotify as reasons why Gamepass will be successful I just think of industrialization and mass consolidation, both of which have happened to the music industry and the TV/Movie industry and is currently happening to the video game industry.
TLDR: "Old" guy complaining about modern music
I think that the quality argument is incorrect. Maybe the perception of quality due to presentation, which has been built up through knowledge. Decades ago filming and storytelling techniques were very different. Similarly, video games have far more funding poured into them today than they did back then, and comparing games across generations can be jarring, but making a definitive claim on the quality is just too difficult when you aren't taking it within the context of the time period.
Better yet, let's compare the quality of recording for artists. I think we can all agree that, with improved technology and understanding of recording techniques, even a small three person team with an eight input interface can make a singer songwriter sound professionally recorded in comparison to what someone could do with an eight-track back in the 90's. However, the quality of the art itself is not necessarily improved.
Quality of music changing now compared to the 90s
has nothing to do with Spotify. Its because of how generation has changed since and how much pc the world has be come.. That's why modern music are terrible compared to how itt was in the 80s and 90s. I agree with vamatt that netflix and subscription like it has improved the the TV and movie scensrio
This is absolutely true. Any time people try to say streaming killed TV and movies I just think back to Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes joking about how they should change the show to “Good job Netflix” because Netflix was winning everything.
Not only is there way more quality stuff than ever but you see riskier shows get made because these streaming companies know they can put it in their services and use them to drive subscriptions.
Look at Severance, an amazing show, and it only got made because Apple was desperate for content for their service. No one else wanted it.
I get where he's coming from, but unlike music, gaming gains revenue from many different avenues and platforms unlike music. Gaming revenue has only continued to grow each year, including Xbox's revenue, regardless of the success of Game Pass and other gaming subscriptions. Unlike Spotify, the vast majority of games do not launch on a subscription service so I just don't see how Game Pass could realistically reduce gaming revenue as a whole.
I agree to disagree. Gaming is more similar to softwares than to music or movies. You interact with games while playing with them. With music or movie, besides listening and watching, you can't do much.
The interactive aspect opens new revenue streams for gaming which includes official mods, expansion for one and done kinda single player games, item store, battle pass etc. for multiplayer games.
In game non-intrusive ads which can be billboards, interactive product placement for otherwise generic item in games etc. will be another way of earning money. (Games that promote intrusive ads needs to die)
I mean even FREE to play games like Fortnite earn more money than most paid games, albums and movies.
So, games are immune to the weaknesses that music and movies as a medium possess.
And most softwares are already dead and have moved on to highly successful services model.
Educational softwares which transformed or launched with a subscription model are thriving like Duolingo, Chegg, Coursehero, etc.
If u like the game on gamepass u can by it digitally or physical copies. That's
What I do.
Just to point out a few things he got wrong, or where I disagree:
-
Streaming saved the music industry, it didn’t destroy it. From 2000 until Spotify launched in the US, the music industry had lost like 70% of its business. Now the profits are basically double what they were when the service launched. Streaming isn’t what killed music back then, piracy did. Streaming replaced piracy.
-
Physical music sales were tanking long before streaming took off. This is the opposite of games, physical is still a big deal. And GamePass games are all available outside of the service.
- Streaming a four minute song is nothing like streaming a forty hour game.
His fears seem unfounded here. Many developers have said that their sales increased after releasing on Gamepass, said that people used Gamepass as a way to demo their game, liked it, and then bought it using their Gamepass discount. It doesn't seem to be like Spotify at all, which killed music sales and slashed music industry annual earning in half. It more like the tv/movie streaming services which have had only minimal impact on movie theater attendance or traditional tv channels.
Other than a handful of titles Game Pass doesn't include DLC. One thing Game Pass has been great for me is playing a ton of games I would never have bought in the first place.
As for the music industry, piracy was a huge issue. That isn't a big problem in the gaming industry.
There is a major difference between a game after 2 years going to GP and that giving a new breath of sales to the title (and DLCs that aren't given away on GP) versus going day one. To think the game will sell more being day one on GP than not being in GP is very odd.
I agree with you Don. I just don’t see why nobody get’s this!!! Sony will never go this route. They have AAA titles that actually sell through the roof. Why throw money away??? No AAA game should ever be released day & date on a gaming service!!!