Norman Reedus Says Death Stranding 2 is in Development

Norman Reedus, the American actor who plays Sam in the Death Stranding, in an interview with Leo Edit has revealed Death Stranding 2 is in development.

"We just started the second one," said Reedus.

"It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything," he said on his work on the original Death Stranding. "It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. A director's cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021.

