Gearbox is Working on 9 AAA Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Gearbox, the developer best known for Borderlands, is working on nine AAA studios at once, according to parent company Embracer Group in its latest quarterly earnings report.

"Gearbox continues to scale the organization to deliver on its ambitious growth plan, and there are currently nine AAA games under development," reads the report.

The report doesn't mention if the nine AAA games include games from Gearbox Publishing. The publishing label of Gearbox is publishing Blackbird Interactive's Homeworld 3.

