Tchia Delayed to Early 2023, to Launch for PS5, PS4, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Awaceb announced Tchia has been delayed from Spring 2022 to early 2023. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"We are overwhelmed by how far this project, inspired by a tiny island we call home, has brought us," reads a tweet from Awaceb. "After three years of passion and hard work, we owe it to ourselves and everyone who has been supportive to deliver the best game we possibly can.

"To that end, we have decided to move our release window to early 2023. This extra time will allow us to really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience.

"Thank you again for your support. We have a lot of exciting things to show on the road to launch, so stay tuned!"

Update on Tchia ⬇️💚 pic.twitter.com/knQYkJSYT1 — Tchia (Awaceb) - Wishlist it! (@awaceb) May 20, 2022

