Sony CEO: Bungie Acquisition is a 'Major Step Forward in Becoming More Multiplatform'

posted 4 hours ago

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida speaking during a corporate strategy meeting on Wednesday said the Bungie acquisition will help them in becoming more multiplatform.

"We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live game services capabilities," said Yoshida speaking on the Bungie acquisition via VideoGamesChronicle. "Our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multiplatform."

Sony Interactive Entertainment in January of this year announced it is acquiring Bungie, the developer of Destiny, in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

PlayStation has been looking to expand outside its PlayStation consoles with the release of a handful of titles on PC, as well as growing its presence on mobile.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is also looking to expand into the mobile market as last year it hired Nicola Sebastiani, the former Head of Content at Apple Arcade, as the Vice President Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan previously stated the company has been experimenting with mobile games as it is an area they can reach "millions of gamers" outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

"The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey," Ryan said at the time.

"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms."

