Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Delayed to 2023, PS4 and Xbox One Versions Cancelled

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced the racing game, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, has been delayed to from September 22, 2022 to a 2023 release window.

It was also announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been cancelled. It will still release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read the latest details on the game below:

This is the first article in a long series where we will be sharing information on the game's development and some of the exciting things you will experience in Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.



In this blogpost, we'll be sharing more details about the clans in Solar Crown: the Streets and the Sharps. But first, the most important bit of news is that the game will now be releasing in 2023. With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed, but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development. We therefore want to thank the fan community for your support and daily involvement on the game's official Discord channel and within communities on the various social media platforms.





Striving for an authentic and exciting experience

Regarded by many players as the most comprehensive open-world racing game experience, the Test Drive Unlimited franchise has a rich and complex DNA: the environment reproduced at 1:1 scale, beautifully recreated cars, a realistic driving experience, social interactions with other players, a wide variety of races and game modes, and a major "lifestyle" component that goes beyond simple street battles on wheels. Test Drive Unlimited is more than just a racing game, but rather a game about the joy of driving your car, the car that reflects your style and the one you have chosen over all the others. Buying a car from a dealership, listening to the radio while driving, putting the top down when the rain stops, using the turn signals properly, and even simply opening the window are all details that millions of players have fallen in love with. Our goal is to meet those expectations and to stay true to the franchise's DNA by including all those details. But we also want to go further and offer new experiences. We want to make all of Hong Kong Island and its 550km of roads to be a no-limits playground where the fun never ends.

The clan war has already started

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown offers a new vision of racing competitions where style and reputation matters as much as race victories. In our game, the Solar Crown competition on Hong Kong Island is contested by wealthy enthusiasts of luxury cars, for whom their vehicle is an extension of their personality. As you have seen on our website, two visions of luxury have emerged in the city and two clans have formed: the Streets and the Sharps.



Each clan wants to impose its style on the city. Players can therefore choose to align themselves with a clan and help to champion its lifestyle. While respect for the rival clan remains, there is always a determination to show off their superiority behind the wheel. Each clan also has its own HQ for gathering, celebrating victories together and finding new missions. Whether your vision of luxury is refined and elegant or provocative and rebellious, you always have the chance to showcase it. The Streets – whose culture has a more underground, nightclub vibe – gather in an old building they have taken over for the Solar Crown competition. It is located in the industrial district of Wan Chai on the northern-central part of the island. As for the Sharps, they have privatised the top floor and balcony of a luxury building in the Western District to the west of the city. A more subdued and sophisticated atmosphere reigns in this HQ. Each of the HQs has a "public" area that can be accessed by all players, whether they are a Street or Sharp, but the more interesting part is the VIP area, which is only open to clan members who have proved their allegiance. In this area, out of sight of non-members, meetings are held and missions are assigned with the aim of destabilising the rival camp.

Beta testing phase planned

We also want to take advantage of the extra development time to optimize the game and get you more involved. We are currently working on a schedule for closed betas. The more impatient among you will get the chance to test the game long before it releases. This phase will allow us to gather your valuable feedback so we can keep improving the game's quality until it releases, while also staying in more regular contact with you. Finally, with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles and maximising the overall quality of the game, NACON has decided to no longer develop Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.



Until our next communication, we would love to see you join the amazing driving community we've built across our socials. Come and join in the dicussion!

