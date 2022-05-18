Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - Monster Hunter Rise at 9M, RE Village at 6.1M - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 508 Views
Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of March 31, 2022. The list includes 107 games with sales over one million units, 49 over two million units, 12 over five million units, and two over 10 million units sold.
Monster Hunter Rise sold 1.3 million units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 9 million units. Monster Hunter: World sold 200,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 18 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 400,000 units for a total of 9.2 million units. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 1.5 million units.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 200,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 10.8 million units, Resident Evil 2 sold 300,000 units to bring sales to 9.6 million units, Resident Evil Village sold 400,000 units to bring sales to 6.1 million units and Resident Evil 3 sold 300,000 units to bring sales to 5.2 million units.
Street Fighter V sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.2 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 200,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 5 million units.
Check out the complete list below:
|Release
|Title
|Platform
|Million
units
|1
|Jan 2018
|Monster Hunter: World
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|18.00
|2
|Jan 2017
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|10.80
|3
|Jan 2019
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|9.60
|4
|Sep 2019
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|9.20
|5
|Mar 2021
|Monster Hunter Rise
|NSW, PC, DL
|9.00
|6
|Mar 2009
|Resident Evil 5
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|8.20
|7
|Oct 2012
|Resident Evil 6
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|8.20
|8
|Jun 1992
|Street Fighter II
|SNES
|6.30
|9
|Feb 2016
|Street Fighter V
|PS4、PC、DL
|6.20
|10
|May 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|6.10
|11
|Apr 2020
|Resident Evil 3
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|5.20
|12
|Mar 2019
|Devil May Cry 5
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|5.00
|13
|Jan 1998
|Resident Evil 2
|PS
|4.96
|14
|Dec 2010
|Monster Hunter Freedom 3
|PSP, DL
|4.90
|15
|Mar 2017
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|3DS, NSW, DL
|4.40
|16
|Nov 2015
|Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS, DL
|4.30
|17
|Oct 2014
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|4.20
|18
|Sep 2013
|Monster Hunter 4
|3DS, DL
|4.10
|19
|Jul 1993
|Street Fighter II Turbo
|SNES
|4.10
|20
|Mar 2008
|Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
|PSP, DL
|3.80
|21
|Sep 1999
|Resident Evil 3 Nemesis
|PS
|3.50
|22
|Feb 2009
|Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.40
|23
|Nov 2014
|Resident Evil
|PS3, DL
|3.40
|24
|Jan 2016
|Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster
|PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|3.30
|25
|Sep 2010
|Dead Rising 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|3.10
|26
|Nov 2013
|Dead Rising 3
|Xbox One, DL
|3.00
|27
|Jan 2008
|Devil May Cry 4
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|28
|Mar 2015
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2.90
|29
|Mar 1996
|Resident Evil
|PS
|2.75
|30
|Dec 2011
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|2.60
|31
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.60
|32
|Aug 2016
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.60
|33
|Jan 2013
|DmC Devil May Cry
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.60
|34
|Jun 2016
|Resident Evil 5
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.40
|35
|Feb 2007
|Monster Hunter Freedom 2
|PSP
|2.40
|36
|Jul 1999
|Dino Crisis
|PS
|2.40
|37
|Mar 2016
|Resident Evil 6
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.30
|38
|Feb 2010
|Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.30
|39
|Dec 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|PS2
|2.30
|40
|Apr 2013
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.30
|41
|May 2018
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|2.20
|42
|May 2013
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL
|2.20
|43
|Feb 2011
|Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
|PS3, Xbox 360
|2.20
|44
|Aug 2001
|Devil May Cry
|PS2
|2.16
|45
|Mar 2002
|Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
|PS2
|2.10
|46
|May 2010
|Lost Planet 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.10
|47
|Jan 2001
|Onimusha: Warlords
|PS2
|2.02
|48
|May 2007
|Resident Evil 4 Wii edition
|Wii, DL
|2.00
|49
|Jun 1994
|Super Street Fighter II
|SNES
|2.00
|50
|Aug 2009
|Monster Hunter Tri
|Wii
|1.90
|51
|Apr 2010
|Super Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|52
|Jun 2015
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.90
|53
|Feb 2014
|Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition
|PC, DL
|1.90
|54
|Mar 2012
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|55
|Dec 2017
|Okami HD
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.90
|56
|Sep 2017
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|1.90
|57
|Aug 2006
|Dead Rising
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.80
|58
|Oct 2017
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.70
|59
|Jan 2003
|Devil May Cry 2
|PS2
|1.70
|60
|Dec 2006
|Lost Planet Extreme Condition
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.70
|61
|Sep 1993
|Street Fighter II’ Special Champion Edition
|MD
|1.65
|62
|Jun 1986
|Ghosts’n Goblins
|NES
|1.64
|63
|Aug 2014
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.60
|64
|Jan 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|GC
|1.60
|65
|Feb 2019
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PS4, NSW, DL
|1.60
|66
|Feb 2004
|Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
|PS2
|1.52
|67
|Dec 1988
|Mega Man 2
|NES
|1.51
|68
|Jul 2021
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|NSW, PC, DL
|1.50
|69
|Oct 2018
|Mega Man 11
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.50
|70
|Nov 2013
|DuckTales: Remastered
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL
|1.50
|71
|Dec 1990
|Final Fight
|SNES
|1.48
|72
|Dec 2003
|Resident Evil Outbreak
|PS2
|1.45
|73
|Oct 2010
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.40
|74
|Jul 2009
|Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes
|DL (PS3, Xbox 360)
|1.40
|75
|Mar 2001
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
|PS2
|1.40
|76
|Mar 2002
|Resident Evil
|GC
|1.35
|77
|Dec 2003
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|GBA
|1.35
|78
|May 2012
|Dragon’s Dogma
|PS3, Xbox 360
|1.30
|79
|Mar 2017
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.30
|80
|Dec 2005
|Monster Hunter Freedom
|PSP, DL
|1.30
|81
|Jun 2013
|Remember Me
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.30
|82
|Feb 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
|3DS, DL
|1.30
|83
|Nov 2007
|Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
|Wii
|1.30
|84
|Dec 2016
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One, PC, DL
|1.30
|85
|Feb 2005
|Devil May Cry 3
|PS2
|1.30
|86
|Nov 2002
|Resident Evil 0
|GC
|1.25
|87
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil 4
|DL（PS3, Xbox 360）
|1.20
|88
|Aug 2015
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.20
|89
|Sep 2016
|Dead Rising
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.20
|90
|Sep 2000
|Dino Crisis 2
|PS
|1.20
|91
|Nov 2011
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|92
|Mar 2015
|DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.20
|93
|Mar 2012
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|94
|Aug 1998
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut Dual Shock
|PS
|1.20
|95
|Dec 1993
|Mega Man X
|SNES
|1.16
|96
|Feb 2000
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica
|DC
|1.14
|97
|Sep 1986
|Commando
|NES
|1.14
|98
|Sep 1997
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut
|PS
|1.13
|99
|Jun 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.10
|100
|Nov 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations Collection
|NSW, DL
|1.10
|101
|Jun 2009
|Bionic Commando
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.10
|102
|Feb 2014
|Strider
|DL（PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC）
|1.10
|103
|Oct 1991
|Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
|SNES
|1.09
|104
|Sep 1990
|Mega Man 3
|NES
|1.08
|105
|May 1993
|Final Fight 2
|SNES
|1.03
|106
|Dec 1998
|Street Fighter Alpha 3
|PS
|1.00
|107
|Feb 2006
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|PS2
|1.00
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Congrats Capcom for really turning things around
Square enix on the other hand is hanging by a thread nowadays
I would love if Square took the Capcom approach where instead of buying subsidiaries, especially in regions that are not your strong suit, chasing trends, and partnering with 3rd parties, Square focused on their core franchises and studio strengths. Square has the creative talent. Now if only they put all of the company's focus and resources towards them.
That's the change Capcom made and it has paid off for them in dividends!
Look at Street Fighter II SNES still hanging in the Top 10 at #8 after all these years! What a beast that game was. I had the Turbo edition which still ranks in the Top 20 as well at #19. Very good to see Capcom still enjoying success all these years and generations later.
Capcom sold 10.8 m copies or RE7 and call it a success.
Square Enix sold around 10 m copies of shadow of Tomb Raider and call it a failure.
Thank god they sold those IPs.
"Monster Hunter Rise sold 21.3 million units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 9 million units" - Damn those sales must have been looking pretty rough before.