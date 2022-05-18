RPG GreedFall 2: the Dying World Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders have announced RPG, GreedFall II: The Dying World, for consoles and PC.

"We are very excited to reveal GreedFall II to everyone, the new game from Spiders," said Nacon CEO Alain Falc. "Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of roleplaying games, great stories, action and fantasy."

Spiders founder and director Jehanne Rousseau added, "While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it. In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

In the same press release, Nacon announced the original GreedFall has sold over two million units worldwide.

