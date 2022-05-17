Techland and Former CD Projekt RED Staff Developing AAA Open-World Fantasy Action RPG - News

/ 813 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Techland and former CD Projekt RED staff announced the a new AAA open-world action RPG set in a fantasy universe is in development.

"We’re very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far," said Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka. "Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least five years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor.

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

Here are the staff working on the AAA open-world fantasy action RPG:

Karolina Stachyra – Narrative director who previously worked with CD Projekt RED on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its downloadable content.

– Narrative director who previously worked with CD Projekt RED on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its downloadable content. Arkadiusz Borowik – Narrative lead who previously worked with CD Projekt RED on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its downloadable content.

– Narrative lead who previously worked with CD Projekt RED on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its downloadable content. Bartosz Ochman – Open world director who previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

– Open world director who previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Mario Maltezos – Creative director who previously worked with companies like Ubisoft (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), Warner Bros. (Mad Max), and Microsoft.

– Creative director who previously worked with companies like Ubisoft (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), Warner Bros. (Mad Max), and Microsoft. David McClure – Lead game designer previously associated with Arkane Studios (DEATHLOOP), Deep Silver, and Playground Games.

– Lead game designer previously associated with Arkane Studios (DEATHLOOP), Deep Silver, and Playground Games. Kevin Quaid – Lead animator with over eight years of experience at Guerrilla Games, working on titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion, “The Frozen Wilds.”

– Lead animator with over eight years of experience at Guerrilla Games, working on titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion, “The Frozen Wilds.” Marcin Surosz – Lead user interface / user experience designer with amazing skill in defining players’ needs, formerly with People Can Fly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles