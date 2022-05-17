Behavior Interactive to Acquire Scavengers Dev Midwinter Entertainment - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive announced it will acquire Scavengers developer Midwinter Entertainment from owner Improbable in a deal that is expected to close on June 2.

Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent developer in Canada and is based in Montreal. Midwinter Entertainment has 30 employees and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Once the deal is completed the goal is for Behaviour Interactive to use Midwinter Entertainment’s "deep experience and talent" to develop an "exciting and original intellectual property."

"Behaviour was not just looking for any studio, but the right studio," said Behavior Interactive president and executive producer Remi Racine. "Chemistry was essential and our similar values, cultures, and our commitment to creating games that push boundaries and defy expectations make Midwinter a perfect fit.

"This is an important move during a milestone year for Behaviour, which will mark its 30th anniversary in September, and further evidence of the impressive growth that has seen our revenues more than double since 2019 and our team reach nearly 1,000 full-time employees."

Midwinter Entertainment studio head Mary Olson added, "When we first started talking to Behaviour months ago, the alignment across the teams was striking, and in my experience rare. As we continued to explore, it was clear the opportunity goes beyond similar values and development philosophy.

"We are thrilled to join and learn from a team with proven success across a broad spectrum of IP, while in turn leveraging the strong foundation, culture, and team we’ve built at Midwinter to expand Behaviour’s portfolio. Plus, Midwinter will be able to leverage 30 years of legacy and join forces with one of North America’s fastest-growing gaming studios."

Improbable CEO and co-founder Herman Narula said, "As part of our announced focus on the metaverse Improbable announced the divestment of its non metaverse focused content teams at the start of the year. We are really excited to have found partners who we believe can provide a fantastic home for the Midwinter team.

"We are very pleased to see Midwinter go with Behaviour, both for the common ambition they have, and for the cultural fit we have observed all along our discussions. The work done by the Midwinter team over the past three years has been phenomenal and we wish this team all the very best and will be looking forward to seeing their upcoming projects come to life."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles