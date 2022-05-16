Sony and Insomniac Reportedly to Donate $50,000 Each to Abortion Fund - News

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an email sent out to employees last week telling staff to "respect differences of opinion" when it comes to abortion rights and that PlayStation is a "multi-faceted and diverse, holding many different points of view." He would later in the same email talk about his cats' birthdays for five paragraphs.

There were employees at "several" first-party PlayStation studios that were upset with the tone of the email and felt their rights were "disrespected" or had been "trivialized." One employee said they had "never been so mad about a cat birthday before."

It is now being reported by The Washington Post following the email from Ryan, PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games plans to donate $50,000 to Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP). The site saw an internal email sent May 13 from Insomniac CEO Ted Price.

Sony plans to match the donation from Insomniac, as well as donations from Insomniac employees made using the PlayStation Cares program.

The tech giant now plans to provide financial assistance to employees who might need to a different state in the US to receive reproductive care. Insomniac will assist in working out this policy.

Sony and Insomniac have not made plans to make the donations public, and employees at Insomniac have been forbidden from mentioning Insomniac or Sony if they were to retweet any announcement made by the WRRAP. This is according to the email sent out by Price.

Price did mention the studio sent out a document that was nearly 60 pages to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst that had messages from employees urging leadership to "do better by employees who are directly affected."

The Insomniac CEO said the company is not allowed to make any statements about its donation or reproductive rights. He also doesn't think it is a good idea for the developer to go over Sony's head.

"There would be material repercussions for us as a wholly owned subsidiary," said Price in the internal email. "Among other things, any progress that we might make in helping change [Sony Interactive Entertainment’s] approach would be stopped dead in its tracks. We’d also probably be severely restricted from doing important public-facing work in the future."

Destiny developer Bungie in a statement last week said that the leaked draft "represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights." Bungie says it is "committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision."

Xbox first-party studio Double Fine has also come out in support of "essential healthcare rights for all" saying they "firmly believe that a decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade would deny people their human rights, and directly impact the lives, freedoms, and choices of everyone in this country."

