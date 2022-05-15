Nintendo Switch Sports Spend 3rd Week in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for a third straight week on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 14, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 54 percent compared to the previous week.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remained in second place for another week as sales dropped 27 percent. It has either in first or second place for six straight weeks.

Evil Dead: The Game was the only new game in charts as it debuted in fifth place. 56 percent of the retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, 23 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 21 percent on the Xbox.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Horizon Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Evil Dead: The Game - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 22

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

