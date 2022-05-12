Dying Light 2: Stay Human First Story DLC Delayed to September - News

/ 440 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Techland announced it has delayed the release of the first story DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human from early Summer to September.

"Dear Pilgrims, your feedback always has the highest priority for us, and we want to be honest and transparent with you. We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC. It is now planned to be released in September," said Techland via Twitter.

"However, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled 'In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,' filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode, so stay tuned for more action in The City!

"We apologize for the delay, and please take a look at the updated RoadMap for Dying Light 2 Stay Human."

Dear Pilgrims, your feedback always has the highest priority for us, and we want to be honest and transparent with you. We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC. It is now planned to be released in September. pic.twitter.com/5XNe1uIC9u — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 12, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles