Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure Announced for Switch and PC

Publisher and developer Aggro Crab has announced Soulslike adventure game, Another Crab's Treasure, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Another Crab’s Treasure is a Soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

Trash or Treasure?

In this undersea society, trash is not only a way of life, but a valuable resource, used for everything from fashion to firearms. But with the presence of trash comes a mysterious infection known as the Gunk, which could spell doom for the entire ocean.

Learn from Nature

As Kril explores the ocean, he’ll gain a variety of Umami Techniques—powerful attacks learned from the denizens of the seas. Punch your enemies with the overwhelming might of a Mantis Shrimp, ensnare them with the horrifying Bobbit Worm, and much more.

Unexplored Depths

The ocean goes deeper than one can imagine. Fight your way through kelp forests, coral reefs, sand castle cities, and even the unfathomable darkness of the deep-sea trenches, all in the name of getting back your prized shell.

Play at Your Own Pace

Designed to be an approachable experience for newer Soulslike players as well as provide a challenge for hardcore fans, Another Crab’s Treasure offers something for any level of skill or time commitment. Assist options are provided for those seeking a less frustrating experience, and gluttons for punishment can use those same options to make the game even harder.

Key Features:

Challenging Soulslike-inspired combat.

A grand undersea world to explore.

Over 50 shells to try on and fend off attackers.

Smite your enemies with powerful Umami Magic.

Way too many crabs.

