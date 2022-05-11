PlayStation Investing Another $300 Million in First-Party Games, to Release on 'Multiple Platforms' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its fiscal year 2021 investor call revealed it is investing another $300 million in its first-party studios and plans to release games on more than one platform.

"We plan to increase software development expenses aimed at strengthening first-party software at our existing studios by approximately ¥40 billion [$308 million]," said Sony in the investor call.

"Going forward we aim to grow the game business by strengthening our first-party software and deploying that software on multiple platforms."

Sony didn't mention specific platforms and it is possible they are referring to release games on the PS5 and PS4 beyond this year. However, it is possible they are referring to releasing more games on PC.

Sony added, "In addition to acquiring studios such as Bungie and Haven in recent years we have significantly increased our investment in content development in our existing studios. As a result our first-party software development has increased at a high rate."

