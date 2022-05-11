PlayStation Investing Another $300 Million in First-Party Games, to Release on 'Multiple Platforms' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 640 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its fiscal year 2021 investor call revealed it is investing another $300 million in its first-party studios and plans to release games on more than one platform.
"We plan to increase software development expenses aimed at strengthening first-party software at our existing studios by approximately ¥40 billion [$308 million]," said Sony in the investor call.
"Going forward we aim to grow the game business by strengthening our first-party software and deploying that software on multiple platforms."
Sony didn't mention specific platforms and it is possible they are referring to release games on the PS5 and PS4 beyond this year. However, it is possible they are referring to releasing more games on PC.
Sony added, "In addition to acquiring studios such as Bungie and Haven in recent years we have significantly increased our investment in content development in our existing studios. As a result our first-party software development has increased at a high rate."
Thanks, IGN.
I assume Sony means Bungie's upcoming new IP since Bungie will still operate and publish independently? Also, MLB: The Show is multiplat, so that could also be what Sony's referring to because it would be very odd if Sony continued to release PS4 versions of their games after GoW Ragnarok.
I really hope you are right and they are done with the ps4 after Ragnarok. But: I suppose it is very difficult to make a game that absolutely needs to be on PS5. Ragnarok will be an absolut looker on ps4. And there are not many studios who are capable to produce games like that. Perhaps it is going to be easier on the ps5. But pixel opus, media molecule, even Bend: not sure if their output is going to justify ps5 exlusivity. I sure hope so.