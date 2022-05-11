PS5 and LEGO Star Wars Top the UK Charts in April, Switch Takes 2nd and XS Takes 3rd - Sales

/ 504 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in April 2022, according to GfK Entertainment.

Sony shipped more PS5 consoles to the UK for the month, which caused a 59 percent increase in sales month-over-month. PS5 also had its best month of 2022. However, PS5 sales are down 51 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in April, however, sales were down slightly compared to March.

The Xbox Series X|S after taking the top spot in March took third place this month as sales were down 59 percent month-over-month.

There were 92,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of April, which is down 18 percent compared to March.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 38 percent compared to 2021, mainly due to continued stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GSD data shows that 2.3 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in April, which is a decrease of over 18 percent compared to March. However, it is up 12.5 percent year-over-year.

1.46 million of the 2.3 million games sold were digital and 0.84 million of the games sold were from physical retail sales.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga easily debuted in first place on the charts. It is also the fastest-selling Lego game in history.

Nintendo Switch Sports was the second best-selling new game on the software charts. It debuted in fifth place, however, it should be noted Nintendo doesn't share digital sales. It is possible with digital sales it would have debuted higher up on the charts.

Elden Ring is down one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. FIFA 22 took fourth place for another month and WWE 2K22 is down one spot to sixth place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 2 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 FIFA 22 (EA) 5 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 6 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)* 9 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 10 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 11 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo) 12 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 13 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (2K Games) 14 Lego Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 15 F1 2021 (EA/Codemasters) 16 Batman Arkham Collection (Warner Bros) 17 Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft) 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard) 19 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 20 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles