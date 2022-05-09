Xbox Update to Fix Servers Issues to be Released in the Coming Days - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 326 Views
There have been issues with Xbox servers in recent days that have precented some Xbox users from being unable to launch games they own and from purchasing games.
The Xbox Support team via Twitter states they have seen improvements to the issues, however, they are planning to release a new update that will fully fix the issues.
"We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games," reads the tweet from Xbox Support. "We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update."
Better reliability is good but honestly, this doesn't fix the horrendous DRM that the consoles have. If you need to be online to play a game you own that isn't multiplayer based, then your policy needs correction. An offline game should be available to play even if you never reconnect that console to the internet for eternity.
Xbox desperately needs to make a drastic change to their DRM policy.
Unfortunately thats not a issue, its a choice.
You can typically play any content on your "Home" Xbox, even in an internet outage, so I'm not sure what the cause of this glitch even is?
You can do so, on your "Home" Xbox. This is not typically an issue, unless you load your account on two or more Xboxes.
I've been able to play digitally-purchased games offline all the way back to the 360, simply by being aware in an internet outage of which one I had declared as my home Xbox. My suspicion is that this issue is for people trying to use content on something other than their home Xbox, or some other kind of unrelated glitch.
I is Xbox DRM any more intrusive than Steam's? I think it might even be less so, overall.
DRM 4 the players!
After all the backlash the x1 reveal got they learned their lessons. They just dont tell gamers they added it untill it blows in their face.
Are you asserting that they've changed their DRM policy? I don't read the article that way at all, I take it as a glitch that's not in alignment with their stated DRM policy, leading to the necessity to fix it.
DRM isn't ideal, totally agreed. I'm not a fan, and have purchased some DRM-free content from GoG in the past. Sadly, the nature of subsidized hardware for game consoles means all three console makers will continue to use DRM. Now Steam (which traditionally doesn't sell much in the way of hardware) has a harder time justifying it. I'll always purchase off of GoG before I would purchase off of Steam, for that reason.