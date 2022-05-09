Xbox Update to Fix Servers Issues to be Released in the Coming Days - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

There have been issues with Xbox servers in recent days that have precented some Xbox users from being unable to launch games they own and from purchasing games.

The Xbox Support team via Twitter states they have seen improvements to the issues, however, they are planning to release a new update that will fully fix the issues.

"We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games," reads the tweet from Xbox Support. "We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update."

We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games. We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 9, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles