EA Reveals The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth for Mobile

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Capital Games have announced a partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises for a new free-to-play mobile game, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

The game is a Collectible Role-Playing Game (RPG) that will bring the world of The Lord of the Rings to current fans and new audiences. It is the latest game in EA's mobile portfolio it is working to expand.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Electronic Arts vice president of mobile RPGs Malachi Boyle.

"The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters."

Middle-earth Enterprises chief brand and licensing officer Fredrica Drotos added, "We are thrilled to be working with Electronic Arts once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans. It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout."

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature turn-based combat, collection systems, storytelling, and a roster of characters from across the universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

