Reggie Fils-Aime Admits He Hated Donkey Konga and Thought It Would Hurt the Donkey Kong Brand

The former President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with G4TV's Xplay said he hated 2004's Donkey Konga and thought it was going to hurt the brand.

"I have to tell you, as an executive, I hated Donkey Konga," he said via VideoGamesChronicle. "I fought with our parent company… I thought it was going to hurt the Donkey Kong brand. Personally, I didn’t find it a lot of fun to play. I pushed back hard."

He added, "But you know what? We launched it, the first game actually sold reasonably well. But boy, I was not a fan."

The original Donkey Konga ended up shipping 1.18 million units worldwide on a console that ended up selling 21.7 million units worldwide.

