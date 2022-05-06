Metroidvania Souldiers Delayed to June 2 - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Retro Forge Games have delayed the Metroidvania game, Souldiers, from May 19 to June 2.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"We’re very pleased with how Souldiers is coming along overall, but we still have a few bugs to work out and we want to ensure that when we release the game—and ask consumers to spend their hard earned money on it—that they’re getting a bug-free premium experience," said Retro Forge creative director Alberto Hernández.

"We know how much it sucks to have to wait longer, but we assure everyone that it will be worth the wait. We’re a small team, and developing a game of Souldiers‘ scale, during a global pandemic no less, saw us overcoming many unforeseen challenges, so we really appreciate your patience as we polish up Souldiers into the refined retro experience you all deserve."

Here is an overview of the game:

Souldiers wraps Metroidvania exploration, crunchy Soulslike combat, RPG customization, and precision platforming into one gorgeous pixel art package. Players take on the role of either scout, caster or archer, battling for freedom in Terragaya, a mystical land on the border between life and death. Each class has its own unique attacks along with different agility, attack, defense, and health stats. Your character can further be customized through branches of unlockable skill trees, offering a huge degree of freedom as you venture through Souldiers‘ fantastical realm.

Outwit cunning enemies, solve nefarious puzzles, upgrade your character, and explore every corner of a dazzling, intricate 16-bit world. Souldiers is a handcrafted retro epic for the ages.

Key Features:

Choose Your Class – Unleash the fury of your sword with the scout, summon the wrath of elements with the caster, or rain down arrows on your foes with the archer.

– Unleash the fury of your sword with the scout, summon the wrath of elements with the caster, or rain down arrows on your foes with the archer. Gripping Combat – Slash, parry and dodge your way through an ever evolving roster of enemies, upgrading your skills and equipment to find a combat style that’s perfect for you.

– Slash, parry and dodge your way through an ever evolving roster of enemies, upgrading your skills and equipment to find a combat style that’s perfect for you. An Interconnected World – Discover a sprawling handcrafted landscape filled with treasures, tough-as-nails bosses and secret pathways.

– Discover a sprawling handcrafted landscape filled with treasures, tough-as-nails bosses and secret pathways. 16-bit Sensation – Terragaya comes to life with vibrant world-class pixel art packed to the brim with details.

– Terragaya comes to life with vibrant world-class pixel art packed to the brim with details. Smart Moves – Solve environmental puzzles and leap from place to place using an ever expanding moveset.

