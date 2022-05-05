FTC Opens Investigation Into Sony's $3.6 Billion Acquisition of Bungie - News

The Federal Trade Commission has opened up an investigation into Sony's acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Information.

The FTC investigation into the deal is not a surprise as it is standard procedure for any large merger or acquisition.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its plans to acquire Bungie at the end of January of this year in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment once the deal closes and will be run by a board of directors that consist of current CEO Pete Parsons and the rest of the current management team.

Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

