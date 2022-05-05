FTC Opens Investigation Into Sony's $3.6 Billion Acquisition of Bungie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 491 Views
The Federal Trade Commission has opened up an investigation into Sony's acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Information.
The FTC investigation into the deal is not a surprise as it is standard procedure for any large merger or acquisition.
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its plans to acquire Bungie at the end of January of this year in a deal worth $3.6 billion.
Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment once the deal closes and will be run by a board of directors that consist of current CEO Pete Parsons and the rest of the current management team.
Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."
Seems pretty wild to me that Bungie and Destiny IP alone were worth $3.6 Billion, while three studios + the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex , Thief and 50+ other complete IPs (including all movies rights!) were only $300 Million. How much moola is Destiny 2 pulling in each month???
It's definitely agreed that Sony paid a premium for Bungie whose only game that's actively being supported is Destiny 2 with a new IP a long ways off. But Sony paid that much not only for Bungie's expertise in live-service games, which Sony is diving head first into, but also a third of that $3.6 billion will go directly to Bungie employees to keep them onboard. Which is over $1 billion. So Bungie is also being used as an investment for PlayStation's future as a whole.
Idk how much Destiny 2 is pulling all together, but the game has made Steam's Platinum ranking in both 2020 and 2021. Which is the top of the top money makers on the platform. There's Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. So Destiny 2 is up there with the likes of Apex Legends, GTA V, Dota 2, and CS:GO which also make Platinum every year. Which is insane to think about! And with the hugely successful launch of The Witch Queen, no doubt it'll make Platinum again this year on Steam.
Remember that square also sold their debt along with their studios. That amount we dont how much it was. But I would say whatever it was the total sale was les than 1 billion.