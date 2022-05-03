FIFA 22 Cross-Play Test Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts announced cross-platform play is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia versions of FIFA 22.

A new FAQ from EA has revealed a cross-play test will be coming to those platforms "in the near future." The test will be used to see how well cross-play works in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies. EA will be looking for feedback from users on on Answers HQ.

Read the FAQ below:

What is this Cross-play test and what modes is it available for? For FIFA 22, Cross-play is the ability to play the game with players from different platforms. Our Cross-play test will be available in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies, meaning that you can choose to play FIFA 22 with a friend on another platform, or climb the Online Seasons Divisions against players potentially playing on other platforms. As mentioned earlier, this Cross-play test will be available to all players on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of FIFA 22. Why is this Cross-play test only in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies? While we want to enable our players to play with as many friends and others as possible, we limited the test to these two modes with the aim of reducing the chance for introducing new issues into the game. We are confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how Cross-play could further be implemented in future titles. How do I enable or disable the Cross-play test? Once this Cross-play test is activated, when you’re in the main menu of FIFA 22, you can find a widget in the bottom right hand corner that can be opened with the corresponding button prompt, as pictured below. From this widget, you can simply follow the button prompt to enable or disable your Cross-play test participation. There’s nothing else that you need to do. In this widget, you can also search for friends regardless of their platform, and you can also block and/or mute someone if desired. You can also control your Cross-play test participation by visiting the Matchmaking Options Settings screen, as pictured below How do I Cross-play with my friend? In order to Cross-play with a friend in Online Friendlies during this test, first you’ll want to open the widget we mentioned above and add your friend to the in-game friends list. You can search for your friend by their platform or EA username as indicated by the on screen button prompt. Once you have found your friend’s name, select them and choose the option to add them as a friend. Your friend should accept your request in the widget. To play with a friend, you can select their name from your friends list in the widget and follow the button prompts to invite them to a match. You can also simply enter the Online Friendlies mode and select your friend from the list presented on screen to invite them to a match. How do I Cross-play in Online Seasons? Assuming that you have the Cross-play test enabled, you can head into Online Seasons as you normally would, there’s nothing else that needs to be done. As usual, the matchmaking will search for an appropriate opponent, and they may or may not end up being on a different platform than you. Does Cross-play affect FIFA 22 gameplay or matchmaking at all? Our Cross-play test does not have any direct impact on the gameplay of FIFA 22. You can think of this Cross-play test as just another part of the game. When you’re matchmaking in Online Seasons, FIFA 22 will consider players from other platforms as long as you’ve opted in. What else do I need to know about the Cross-play test? When you’re searching for a friend on the main menu widget, you will see a Cross-play platform indicator beside their name. If your friend is on the same platform as you, the indicator will show the platform you’re on. If your friend is on a different platform, a different Indicator will be shown. The same indicators will also display during matches when playing in Online Seasons.

