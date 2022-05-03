Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal Developing a 'Number of Very Sizable AAA' Games - News

Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors speaking during a Q&A with investors revealed Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have a number of "sizable AAA" games in development.

"Obviously, we are super excited about the new Tomb Raider game," said Wingefors. "[But] it’s not only Tomb Raider. It’s also a number of very sizable AAA experiences in the pipeline, both based on beloved franchises that we will own as well as original IPs. It’s a very interesting pipeline."

Wingefors said there will be a bit of gap with not as many big releases as a fair number of games are earlier on in development.

"The pipeline is generally broader beyond these two years," he said. "There will be a few years now where there will not be as many big new games coming out, but there will be some amazing things coming through these studios looking further ahead."

Embracer Group this week announced it is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and over 50 IPs from Square Enix for $300 million. The IPs include Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and many more.

Crystal Dynamics will continue to co-develop The Initiative's Perfect Dark following the acquisition, according to the Xbox studio.

"We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio," said The Initiative. "Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter."

Thanks, GamingBolt.

